4 Ways Dell Technologies Is Helping Agencies Establish Generative AI

As agencies prepare to increase adoption of generative artificial intelligence, they will need to simplify how they source, deploy and manage AI infrastructure.

While evaluating generative AI’s many possibilities, agencies will likely consider a mix of cloud, edge and on-premises infrastructure. Cloud-based services for AI include Dell’s APEX for generative AI, which improves agencies’ ability to scale computing power based on real-time data use, says Paul Perez, technology senior fellow for Dell Federal at Dell Technologies.

“It also lowers the barrier to entry by making AI-optimized infrastructure more accessible, driving faster time to value,” he says.

Improving mission effectiveness and lowering the cost of services are some potential use cases for generative AI, he adds.

The Department of Energy’s Office of Science could turn to generative AI to increase the rate at which new galaxies are discovered throughout the universe. Other agencies have announced plans for space applications, nuclear reactor simulations and event correlations. Generative AI could also help agencies predict weather, prevent wildfires and manage critical infrastructure, Perez says.

Agencies are already using or planning to use generative AI to improve the following four areas.

