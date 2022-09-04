4 Reasons to Consider Amazon Web Services

1. Rely on a Strong Compliance Record

Government agencies can’t choose cloud service providers without proper vetting. State and local governments abide by stringent operational guidelines, which assess a platform’s viability based on security and compliance.

AWS GovCloud and AWS US East/West are certified by FedRAMP — the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program — to handle sensitive data and accounts. More than 6,500 government agencies rely on them. Additionally, Amazon’s Authority to Operate on AWS Program drives three times more authorizations than Azure or Google Cloud. IT teams have the greenlight with AWS.

2. Accurately Measure Your Budget for Cloud Services

AWS resources operate continuously. It’s necessary to assess pricing for solutions like the company’s GovCloud, Elastic Compute Cloud and others before committing. AWS provides cost tables, which are tabulated per second, per minute or per month.

Storage, compute and database resources can be expensive. However, governments can sidestep heavy input costs with AWS. Teams can calculate their running costs with the AWS Pricing Calculator. They also may tailor service plans to meet agency spending goals. AWS offers pay-as-you-go options, reserved capacities and volume discounts.

Monitoring is key to decoding fluid expenditures. Continual analysis via spending reports and forecasts is crucial for budget optimization. How are services utilized? Are savings possible?