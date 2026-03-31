Schneider Electric Federal Solutions Deliver AI-Ready Data Centers

Agencies need sophisticated power management strategies for artificial intelligence (AI)-ready data centers, which draw vast amounts of power.

These data centers represent complex evolutions in IT infrastructure that demand attention at every level, from utilities to the computational edge.

The AI capabilities of data centers enable agencies to improve the responsiveness of constituent services, do more with lean budgets, and make better or faster decisions, which is why officials are under pressure to harness such efficiencies.

“They need this if they don’t want to be left behind by our adversaries,” says Jay Owen, president of Schneider Electric Federal.

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