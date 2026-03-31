Schneider Electric Federal Solutions Deliver AI-Ready Data Centers

Agencies need sophisticated power management strategies for artificial intelligence (AI)-ready data centers, which draw vast amounts of power.
These data centers represent complex evolutions in IT infrastructure that demand attention at every level, from utilities to the computational edge.
The AI capabilities of data centers enable agencies to improve the responsiveness of constituent services, do more with lean budgets, and make better or faster decisions, which is why officials are under pressure to harness such efficiencies.
“They need this if they don’t want to be left behind by our adversaries,” says Jay Owen, president of Schneider Electric Federal.
Click the banner below to stand up an artificial intelligence-ready data center.
AI-Ready Data Centers Present Challenges in Need of Partnerships
Existing federal infrastructure is often outdated, in need of modernization and unable to support new AI capabilities.
“AI data centers use a power density that is far beyond the historical norm,” Owen says. “The capacity may exist, but it’s not in the right place at the right time.”
Agencies looking to ramp up AI-ready data centers need the means to provide the appropriate power and reliability.
“A strong partnership with industry is key,” says Amy Serpliss, federal account executive and national security team lead at Schneider Electric Federal.
Agencies Need Access to Multiple Data Center Solution Sets
The current landscape demands the kind of expertise that an experienced industry partner brings to the table.
“Technology is moving faster than the pace of government,” Owen says. “If you can partner with industry, you can take advantage of some of the more advanced technologies that are out there.”
Industry players can deliver the implementation skills needed to help agencies to realize their AI ambitions.
“They have done this hundreds if not thousands of times before,” Serpliss says.
Click the banner below to keep up with the IT, cyber and AI experts making government efficiency a reality.
The right partner also helps agencies navigate the complexities of funding and acquisitions that lie at the heart of any infrastructure upgrade, offering multiple solution sets to ensure the data center aligns to real-world needs.
Schneider Electric Federal’s broad suite of capabilities includes Schneider Electric’s portfolio of UPSs, electronics peripherals and data center products.
“We offer turnkey, comprehensive and secure utility-to-the-rack solutions for the federal government,” Owen says.
These help agencies harness data for maximum value while delivering energy-efficient, high-performance infrastructure — including augmented environments such as microgrids — to support the required AI energy load, Serpliss says.
Click the banner below for the latest federal IT and cybersecurity insights.
Leveraging ESPCs To Ensure Energy Security
Consider the work Schneider Electric Federal has done with Naval Base Coronado.
“This is a crucial data center to the Indo-Pacific region, supporting the Pacific fleet,” Serpliss says. “It was hitting the max, as far as power capacity goes, and couldn’t grow any further.”
Schneider Electric teams helped to transform Coronado’s data center into a future-ready, high-density facility working under a $114 million energy savings performance contract (ESPC).
“We were able to implement pre-engineered pods for high-density computing, increase the power capacity, install chillers in the cooling loop, install the solar array — all without using any taxpayer funding,” Owen says.
UP NEXT: This is how to turn data readiness into AI results.
The ESPC offered a way to think outside the box and ensure the reliability and resiliency essential to energy security, effectively paying for itself, Serpliss says.
The project, like all good ones, was grounded in the reality of the resources and expertise available. Agency leaderships should inventory these assets and think about how to fill gaps first, Owen says.
“Focus on aligning the mission and the outcomes,” he says. “Evaluate your true capacity and be open to partnering with industry experts who can come in and advise, planning with you to advance energy tech.”
Brought to you by: