How to Prepare a Federal Network for AI

AI, machine learning and neural networks eat storage like crazy. Consider some of the big open-source data sets being used for ML: YouTube-8M, which has 350,000 hours of video; Google’s Open Images, with 9 million images; and ImageNet, with 14 million images. ML tools will stress both the capacity and performance of storage systems.

Data centers based on storage area networks with spinning disks have mostly given way to flash-based solid-state drive arrays, yet that may not be enough performance for demanding ML applications. IT managers looking for serious performance may wish to investigate the new Non-Volatile Memory Express–based storage arrays.

Fortunately, NVMe is now becoming mainstream enough that most popular storage vendors are on top of it, including NetApp, HPE, Dell and IBM.

NVMe can be attached directly to systems and delivers performance by connecting to the PCIe bus. This allows every CPU core to talk directly to the storage system and take advantage of NUMA memory, eliminating the bottleneck of a controller and the single queue that comes with a traditional storage array.

But attaching NVMe directly to a single server depends on the speed of that server, which may simply shift the bottleneck.

IT managers also would be wise to investigate NVMe over Fabric SANs. These extend the speed of NVMe storage arrays across network fabrics, most commonly Ethernet and Fibre Channel. NVMe over Fabric delivers best when paired with a high-speed backbone, which brings us to the next part of our data center equation: the network.