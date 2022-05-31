For NASA, Selective Service and DISA, Data Protection and Storage Takes Priority

NASA receives at least 4 terabytes of data each day, and the agency is constantly looking for ways to “liberate” its data in ways that will make the information more valuable for decision-making.

“We’re really here to assist with providing the hindsight, insight and foresight to impact and improve mission outcomes,” says Ron Thompson, the agency’s chief data officer and deputy digital transformation officer.

“We have pockets of excellence but lack the holistic view of data across the agency. For example, in our scientific community, the desire is to have the ability to cut across all our science divisions,” he adds. “Seeing that data across domains is not something that people had in mind when the work was initially formed and built.”

At the same time, of course, agencies need to protect their data and systems from cyberattackers. This balance between availability and security has always been a challenge, but it’s becoming an even more pressing one as data analytics becomes more critical to government operations, notes Axel Domeyer, an associate partner at McKinsey.

“Governments struggle to realize the full value of their data because it is stored in scattered silos, making it difficult for agencies to access information owned by other agencies when needed,” Domeyer says. “Even when sharing data is technically possible, the information is often formatted in a way that impedes a combination with other data and joint processing.

“The priority for governments should be to identify the data sharing use cases that create the most value, specify the data sets required to implement these use cases, and set up the technical infrastructure and governance required for sharing the data across the government,” he says.

