For NASA, Selective Service and DISA, Data Protection and Storage Takes Priority

Enabling Real-Time Data Management with the Right Tools
NASA uses data management tools from Cohesity and Rubrik, but the agency is also in the process of building its own enterprise data platform (EDP), with the goal of making data accessible across the enterprise.
The platform, scheduled to go live this summer, is designed to offer low- or no-code solutions for data visualization, and it utilizes tools from vendors including Tableau and MuleSoft.
“Overall, the design is not to lock into any tools,” Thompson says. “The idea is to use the best of the breed.”
The goal of the system, he adds, is to speed up and simplify access to data, and to eventually power predictive analytics applications.
“Right now, a lot of our data is collected through manual data calls,” he says. “Those requests can take several weeks to come back, and the data quality is not as accurate. The EDP will allow us to go right into the systems of record and pull the data in real time.”
Finding the Right Solutions to Best Protect Data
Men between the ages of 18 and 25 are required to register for the Selective Service System (SSS), not only to avoid legal consequences but also to be eligible for benefits including certain job opportunities and student aid. This means that the agency is responsible for managing and protecting data from millions of young Americans.
CISO Scott Jones notes that the agency needs to not only safeguard data but also put in place systems and practices to ensure continuous availability and disaster recovery.
“Data is not just seen as a commodity to protect but an asset to leverage,” Jones says. “Data can’t be leveraged unless it’s continuously available. Continuity of operations for our network, systems and data is IT’s No. 1 priority.”
As a smaller agency with a broad mission, SSS must be very deliberate in choosing its data management and security tools, says Deputy CIO Daniel Mira.