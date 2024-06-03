Securing Mixed Reality from Emerging Cyberthreats

Mixed reality headsets and similar systems are tested for resiliency against attacks while in development, but once MR and related technologies are deployed, there’s less effort to test for new threats from malicious actors.

Direct attacks on users could flood headsets with information designed to cause motion sickness or disorientation. Or, attacks might clutter displays with virtual objects that cause users to misinterpret critical information and compromise military operations.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s new Intrinsic Cognitive Security program aims to fortify military MR technology against adversaries by developing mathematical approaches to safeguard users and systems.

“We need to develop methods to protect mixed reality tools before systems that lack protections are pervasive,” says Matthew Wilding, DARPA’s ICS program manager.

