Zero Trust Gains a Foothold Among Military Branches

When 2020 began, says Lance Cleghorn, digital services expert for the Defense Digital Service, stakeholders across the ­military were looking into new IT strategies such as zero-trust cybersecurity as a way to ­protect their systems and data.

But, Cleghorn says, movement was happening at “DOD speed.”

“Now we’re trying to get a lot more vocal about zero trust,” he says. “The coronavirus has acted as a big catalyst to move DOD more toward cloud services. And as we move more toward cloud serv- ices, zero trust really outpaces defense in depth, which is DOD’s traditional methodology.”

It’s a story that repeats itself across the military, which has multiple zero-trust projects underway.

“When COVID hit and we had to push everybody home, we found that we couldn’t put everybody through our normal security architectures,” says Navy CISO Christopher Cleary. “We couldn’t put everybody on a VPN connection. It was just too much. And we discovered that not everybody needed that.”

Adds Brandon Iske, chief engineer for the Security Enablers Portfolio at the Defense Information Systems Agency, “The COVID environment of mass telework has been a big driver and catalyst for accelerating some of these concepts.”

The rapid move to remote work will require a massive migration to cloud resources, Cleghorn explains. The Commercial Cloud Computing Office, part of DDS, is tasked with ­providing this resource to DOD organizations, making use...