Q&A: Deputy Federal CIO Maria Roat on the Future of IT Modernization

In addition, you saw data being shared across the federal government. The Federal Data Strategy has been building the foundation for data practices across the federal government. We’re moving into year two on the Federal Data Strategy for the action plans, collectively building that maturity. You saw data sharing across agencies like we hadn’t seen before. You also saw, and I’ll go back to HHS again, their interaction with the states and the medical facilities in those states and how they were tracking the pandemic. How do we take all those lessons learned and really bring that together, to drive that innovation and that change and keep things moving overall across the federal government? To your question, I kind of look at it as “what’s next?” Maintain that momentum, continue to get the bureaucracy out of the way. The CIOs know what to do. They know how to execute, they can innovate and they can really drive. We saw that this year. I really think that the data maturity, continuing to focus on cybersecurity and continuing to push are things that really give us a lot of opportunity to move.

FEDTECH: Suzette Kent would often talk about her view of IT modernization as a multiyear, multiadministration process. Do you agree with that assessment? How is that being implemented right now?

Roat: I absolutely agree with that. Digital transformation is not a one-off activity. We, as a federal government, have to put in place sustained long-term modernization and long-term investments to be able to continue to grow. Technology does not stand still. CIOs are continuing to push technology innovation and, at the same time, they’re dealing with these older legacy systems that take many years to modernize. Part of the Cloud Smart strategy is application rationalization. Even as CIOs are rationalizing their application portfolios, they have to be realistic in an environment with one-year funding in cycles that include continuing resolutions. Even as you’re trying to modernize your legacy system in a one-year funding environment, you have to pay for that legacy system and you have to pay for the new investment until you’re able to shut down that older system and migrate to something newer.

This makes the modernization path really difficult, and this is where the long-term, sustained, multiyear funding comes in. You’ve got the Modernizing Government Technology Act that allows for the Technology Modernization Fund board. The TMF as well as IT working capital funds can be used to finance and undertake those multiyear modernization projects. I think agencies sometimes are a little bit apprehensive because they can start a modernization project, and if the funding isn’t sustained year over year and they don’t know that those dollars are going to be there in year two, how far can they get in one year? Especially where these are big systems that have been around a while, and even if you wanted to decouple those and build out microservices in their place, that is still going to take time.

FEDTECH: How do you see programs like the GSA’s Centers of Excellence and QSMOs around shared services continuing?

Roat: The Centers of Excellence really drive a lot of really good practices across the federal government. I think the QSMOs, the quality service management offices for shared services, for the HR systems, for finance, for grants, as well as SOC as a Service, those are enterprisewide capabilities for the federal government.

The vision with the President’s Management Agenda is to drive these services and consolidate. When you look at payroll and timekeeping, we have 129 timekeeping systems across the federal government. Why do we need that many? And, really, these initiatives being put in place look at the federal government and take into account the federal government as an enterprise, not all these individual silos.

If we have 2.1 million people, this is a big enterprise, but how do we act as an enterprise and start bringing those systems together? And I think the QSMOs really drive a lot of those efficiencies in government.

Then, those Centers of Excellence bringing in best practices — what worked at one agency, could they bring it to another agency? — sharing those lessons learned across the board. Not just with the CIOs, but whether it’s digital acquisition or other practices across the federal government. Really bringing those shared services together could be beneficial for enterprisewide modernization in the federal government.

FEDTECH: How does the CIO Council go about prioritizing those kinds of governmentwide initiatives, such as expanded use of microservices? Where do you start? There’s just so much to do.

Roat: You’re right. There is a lot, and I’ll give a shout out to the CIO Council. All of the CIOs are terrific across the federal government. When you start talking about these opportunities for governmentwide modernization — I mentioned earlier the Federal Data Strategy — you have agencies doing a ton of work with data. Look at NOAA, for example, and what they’re doing around weather and drones and tracking and predicting hurricanes’ paths. That’s just one example. I think there’s varying levels of maturity across the federal government, and I know the Federal Data Strategy wanted us to look at the maturity of data and start bringing in some of those enterprise capabilities to the federal government. When I talk about data and the CIO Council sponsoring data science programs, there’s one underway right now building on maturity for the federal government and where we need to direct our efforts.