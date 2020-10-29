ReImagine Nation ELC 2020: Federal Data Strategy Gives CDOs a Path To Cooperation

The Federal Data Strategy introduced in late 2019 gave government data experts a stronger framework for forming cross-agency strategies, sharing best practices and focusing better on missions based on solid information, a panel of chief data officers said Thursday.

“There has been an ad hoc federal data community for nearly a decade. But we hadn’t had the kind of regularity and formality of those conversations that were important in getting traction for the whole federal enterprise,” said Jim Rolfes, CIO and CDO for the Consumer Product Safety Commission, at the virtual ReImagine Nation ELC 2020 conference.

The FDS required agencies to install chief data officers, and today there are about 80 in position across government, said Ted Kaouk, CDO for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and chairman of the federal Chief Data Officers Council.

“We’ve got a lot of engagement with CDOs, we’re really getting into our stride,” Rolfes said. “We’re positioning the whole federal government to expand, understand and use data so that it will have a bigger impact.”