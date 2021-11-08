Imagine Nation ELC 2021: Federal CIO Clare Martorana Outlines Expectations for Customer Experience

Federal CIO Clare Martorana has three goals for a customer’s experience with the government: “simple, seamless and secure.”

“We’ve got to put customers, citizens and the American public at the center of everything we do,” she said Monday at Imagine Nation ELC 2021. “We’ve got to deliver service in an exceptional way.”

Administrator Robin Carnahan of the General Services Administration described the mission even more bluntly. “We’ve got to make the damn website work,” she said.

In the opening session of the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) annual meeting in Hershey, Pa. — held in a hybrid mode this year, after being fully virtual in 2020 — the two women discussed the continuing need for technology innovation.

