Oct 27 2022
Security
Imagine Nation ELC 2022: Federal CIOs Share Their Zero-Trust Goals
Each federal agency is on a yearslong IT modernization journey that involves meeting the mandatory zero-trust executive order by 2024. As they work to raise the bar on cybersecurity across government agencies, they are focused on funding, strategy and tools.
Participants
- Clare Martorana, Federal CIO, Office Of Management and Budget, Executive Office of the President
- Sheena Burrell, CIO, National Archives and Records Administration
- Lawrence W. Anderson, Deputy CIO, Department Of Commerce
Video Highlights
- Zero trust is a crucial part of providing seamless and secure customer service when accessing government services.
- The Office of Management and Budget is focused on helping agencies determine the best path forward and helping them measure the effectiveness of those efforts.
- Agencies are also seeking funding to bring zero trust to fruition, which could involve applying to the Technology Modernization Fund for incremental funding.