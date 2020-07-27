Oct 30 2020
Security
ReImagine Nation ELC 2020: The Role of AI and Automation in Cybersecurity
The increase in federal telework has broadened the attack surface for malicious actors. Automation and artificial intelligence tools are helping agencies detect suspicious activity before an attack takes place. We spoke virtually with federal IT leaders during the ACT-IAC ReImagine Nation ELC 2020 conference about how they're deploying these new cybersecurity tools.
Check out more of our coverage from ReImagine Nation ELC 2020 here.
Participants
Lou Charlier, Deputy CIO, Labor Department
Anil “Neil” Chaudhry, Director, AI Implementations, AI Center of Excellence, General Services Administration
Video Highlights
- The attack surface increased for federal agencies as users shifted to remote work setups.
- Artificial intelligence and automation tools can identify cybersecurity threats quickly and remediate them at scale.
- AI-based cybersecurity solutions can even recommend responses to situations and make predictions based on historical data.