Smithsonian’s Digitization Program Captures and Preserves Delicate Treasures

The Smithsonian Institution’s massive collection includes items too fragile to put on display or so complex that they’re difficult for scientists to study. Its Digitization Program Office takes these objects and creates 3D scans that preserve them for history, research and outreach to people who may not be able to visit the Washington, D.C., museums.

