Agencies Should Focus on 3 Aspects of CX

1. Elevating Call Centers with Emerging Technologies
Contact centers extend beyond a typical support call center to include an area with a “density of interactions,” such as the IRS’s tax return team or a nursing station in a military hospital, Martin says.
Communications Platform as a Service solutions such as Webex Connect can elevate call centers with AI, voice bots, and improved audio and video clarity, says Anurag Dhingra, senior vice president/general manager and chief product and technology officer for collaboration solutions at Cisco. Interactions can be automated using natural language programming and natural language understanding.
CPaaS platforms can also remove background noise during support calls, such as other voices or rustling papers, Dhingra says. Webex offers this feature on its meetings platform and in its contact center software.
2. Personalize CX Using Contextual Data Analytics
Contextual data analytics enables personalized experiences in which an agent receives detailed information specific to a customer. For example, it might know which airport customers typically fly out of, that they usually do not check a bag and what meals they prefer, Dhingra says. Such information can make for easier communication when customers want to change a flight.
Customer service requests should be resolved proactively and quickly, Dhingra adds. That means not putting callers on hold or making them repeat themselves. The contextual information that data analytics tools offer can help avoid unneeded conversation.