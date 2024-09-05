Close

Sep 05 2024
Digital Workspace

Agencies Should Focus on 3 Aspects of CX

Some corners of the government are already employing artificial intelligence to analyze customer experience efforts and citizen engagement.
Brian T. Horowitz
by

Brian T. Horowitz is a seasoned tech journalist and copy editor with 25 years of experience.

The government is getting better about monitoring the progress of agencies’ customer experience efforts to identify areas for improvement.

At the forefront is the General Services Administration, which is developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled GOV CX Analyzer tool to understand how exactly users engage with federal websites, first reported by FedScoop.

That tool comes on the heels of the Office of Management and Budget announcing its own tool last year for tracking federal websites’ CX performance. The push comes after many agencies failed to invest in CX-boosting tools and processes for years.

“I think a lot of organizations view customer experience as a cost center, not an opportunity,” says Bryan Martin, CTO at 8x8. “You know, happy customers are loyal customers.”

Agencies can improve CX workflows by focusing on three areas.

1. Elevating Call Centers with Emerging Technologies

Contact centers extend beyond a typical support call center to include an area with a “density of interactions,” such as the IRS’s tax return team or a nursing station in a military hospital, Martin says.

Communications Platform as a Service solutions such as Webex Connect can elevate call centers with AI, voice bots, and improved audio and video clarity, says Anurag Dhingra, senior vice president/general manager and chief product and technology officer for collaboration solutions at Cisco. Interactions can be automated using natural language programming and natural language understanding.

CPaaS platforms can also remove background noise during support calls, such as other voices or rustling papers, Dhingra says. Webex offers this feature on its meetings platform and in its contact center software.

2. Personalize CX Using Contextual Data Analytics

Contextual data analytics enables personalized experiences in which an agent receives detailed information specific to a customer. For example, it might know which airport customers typically fly out of, that they usually do not check a bag and what meals they prefer, Dhingra says. Such information can make for easier communication when customers want to change a flight.

Customer service requests should be resolved proactively and quickly, Dhingra adds. That means not putting callers on hold or making them repeat themselves. The contextual information that data analytics tools offer can help avoid unneeded conversation.

Bryan Martin
There's always going to be a place for a human in the system …”

Bryan Martin CTO, 8x8

“I think that data fabric and the sharing of all the metadata associated with communications helps make an organization much more efficient,” Martin says.

Customer relationship management tools can also provide context for customer calls, he says.

“The agent might know the customer’s most recent purchase. The agent might know there was a delay in the order,” Dhingra says. “All of those things, from a data analytics point of view, can help deliver a better, personalized experience.”

3. Improve Productivity While Lessening Mistakes by Automating

When agencies use manual processes, customers can become frustrated due to slow workflows and greater number of errors. Automation can improve productivity and reduce the risk of mistakes.

“When you talk to a human, that human will have more information to personalize the experience for you, because the AI solution can look at previous interactions, see patterns, predict what somebody might be reaching out about and equip the agent to deliver a better experience,” Dhingra says.

LEARN MORE: How ModelOps helps agencies innovate AI.

AI tools can now listen in on voice and digital interactions, observe what is being typed and provide suggestions to agents on next steps, Martin says.

Although customers may at times get frustrated with bots and request a live agent, bots are becoming more efficient at helping with tasks that cause agent burnout. To improve CX, organizations must hand off calls to a human quickly if the customer has spent several minutes with a bot, Martin says.

With the emergence of generative AI, contact center solutions can now add empathy to an interaction, Martin says. For instance, if a generative AI tool for a bicycle brand learned that a customer had been in a bike accident, it might say to the customer, “We’re sorry to hear you were in a crash. Are you OK?” Martin says.

As generative AI emerges to elevate CX, don’t expect it to replace humans altogether, Martin says: “There's always going to be a place for a human in the system. But how efficient we can make that human? How productive? How happy we can make that customer? Those are the questions to answer.”

