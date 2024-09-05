Agencies Should Focus on 3 Aspects of CX

“I think that data fabric and the sharing of all the metadata associated with communications helps make an organization much more efficient,” Martin says.

Customer relationship management tools can also provide context for customer calls, he says.

“The agent might know the customer’s most recent purchase. The agent might know there was a delay in the order,” Dhingra says. “All of those things, from a data analytics point of view, can help deliver a better, personalized experience.”

3. Improve Productivity While Lessening Mistakes by Automating

When agencies use manual processes, customers can become frustrated due to slow workflows and greater number of errors. Automation can improve productivity and reduce the risk of mistakes.

“When you talk to a human, that human will have more information to personalize the experience for you, because the AI solution can look at previous interactions, see patterns, predict what somebody might be reaching out about and equip the agent to deliver a better experience,” Dhingra says.

LEARN MORE: How ModelOps helps agencies innovate AI.

AI tools can now listen in on voice and digital interactions, observe what is being typed and provide suggestions to agents on next steps, Martin says.

Although customers may at times get frustrated with bots and request a live agent, bots are becoming more efficient at helping with tasks that cause agent burnout. To improve CX, organizations must hand off calls to a human quickly if the customer has spent several minutes with a bot, Martin says.

With the emergence of generative AI, contact center solutions can now add empathy to an interaction, Martin says. For instance, if a generative AI tool for a bicycle brand learned that a customer had been in a bike accident, it might say to the customer, “We’re sorry to hear you were in a crash. Are you OK?” Martin says.

As generative AI emerges to elevate CX, don’t expect it to replace humans altogether, Martin says: “There's always going to be a place for a human in the system. But how efficient we can make that human? How productive? How happy we can make that customer? Those are the questions to answer.”