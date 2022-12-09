Fact or Fallacy: Misconceptions Linger About Broadband Access for All

Fact: Not All Broadband Is High-Speed

In 2015, U.S. regulators set the standard for high-speed internet to be 25 megabits per second for downloads and 3Mbps for uploads. While most broadband services can easily meet this definition, some rural communities with legacy infrastructure cannot. In fact, according to Getinternet.com, the average connection in Montana falls below this threshold. Advertised speeds can be misleading, as some broadband types, such as cable, run on shared infrastructure, so while the rate should be “gig-speed,” the actual rate is much lower during peak periods because of saturated connectivity. The FCC is considering modernizing the threshold to 100Mbps for downloads or even 1 gigabit, which would further widen the digital divide.

DISCOVER: How software-defined networking can speed innovation and modernization.

Fallacy: Universal Broadband Is Secure

Given that we use it to purchase products, have private conversations and work with sensitive information, broadband and security go hand in hand. Most consumers would expect the service to be secure, but that’s not the case. Broadband providers deliver a connection to the home, but securing that link is up to the individual consumer. Some broadband providers offer security as part of their solutions, but not all do. Even the ones that do cannot protect endpoints from phishing attacks and other threats that target users.