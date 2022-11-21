The Navy’s 20-Year-Old Networking Dream Moves Closer to Reality

Overhauling the Navy’s IT structure isn’t a matter of a singular pivot. A ripped-to-the-studs approach became warranted after years of lag, with multiple entities — and billions of dollars — now focused on a midstream overhaul of the aged system.

At a panel discussion earlier this year, Navy CIO Aaron Weis noted that the service branch is making a move toward modernization. "There are multiple tracks to this,” he said.

The Navy awarded the 8.5-year, $7.7 billion Service Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) portion of the Next Generation Enterprise Network-Recompete (NGEN-R) contract in February 2020.

Bid protests stalled the NGEN-R SMIT transition until February 2021, and the final report on pulling a 20-year-old idea into reality wasn’t issued until February 2022.

The challenges are broad. The Navy’s 650,000 uniformed and civilian professionals rely daily on the IT services of multiple branch networks. Around 28,000 network devices are in play, and 125,000 service desk interactions per month require handling.

