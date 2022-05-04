OMB Names Officials to Carry Out President’s Management Agenda

Customer Experience Remains a Top Administration Priority
The second priority area — Delivering Excellent, Equitable, and Secure Federal Services and Customer Experience — will be carried out by Jewel Bronaugh, deputy secretary of the Department of Agriculture; Robin Carnahan, administrator of the General Services Administration; and Donald Remy, deputy secretary of Veterans Affairs.
This group will be tasked with three strategies for accomplishing this work:
- Improving the service design, digital products and customer experience management of federal high-impact service providers by reducing customer burden, addressing inequities and streamlining processes
- Designing, building and managing government service delivery for key life experiences that cut across Federal agencies
- Identifying and prioritizing the development of federal shared products, services and standards that enable simple, seamless and secure customer experiences across high-impact service providers
The final priority area, Managing the Business of Government to Build Back Better, is spearheaded by Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Andrea Palm and Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security John Tien.
They’ll deal with the federal systems that manage roughly $1.5 trillion in annual procurement and financial assistance resources.
“The public will benefit from a government that buys together and manages financial assistance together, devoting attention to how these systems deliver results — prosperity, security, and opportunity — for all people in this country,” the PMA website states.
In the near term, the leaders for each priority — dubbed priority area leads, or PALs — will work to identify strategies and cross-agency priority goals to attack day-to-day implementation.
They will also be “kicking off the action planning process that includes outcome-focused goal statements, success metrics, workstreams and milestones,” according to a news release.
The administration has described this work as a “multiyear effort” that may evolve to reflect the changing needs of the people it serves. The names of more leaders and key success metrics being used to track progress are to be released later this spring.
