OMB Names Officials to Carry Out President’s Management Agenda

The White House recently named the experts who will be leading the efforts to carry out the President’s Management Agenda, released by the Biden administration last fall. The PMA outlines three specific governmentwide management priorities for federal agencies.

The first priority area, Strengthening and Empowering the Federal Workforce, will be led by Kiran Ahuja, director of the Office of Personnel Management; Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of the Department of Defense; and Julie Su, deputy secretary of the Department of Labor.

More than 4 million Americans work for the federal government, making it the country’s largest employer.

“Those serving in government today are dedicated and talented professional public servants. And yet, the federal government is not yet the model employer our federal workforce both expects and deserves,” the PMA states. “We will take new steps to attract, hire, involve, develop, support, and empower talent who can help us meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Among the goals outlined in the PMA for this priority are: continuing to build a diverse, equitable, inclusive and accessible workforce that better reflects the U.S. population; ensuring federal employees have the tools, work environment and resources needed to succeed, including the right to organize and bargain collectively; and leveraging lessons learned through the pandemic about the resiliency and adaptability of the federal workforce.

