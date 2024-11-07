DHS Gives K–12 Educators Tools to Protect Kids from Online Sexual Exploitation

While laws such as the Children’s Internet Protection Act require schools to protect students from harmful or obscene content, few resources are explicitly created to shield children from online CSEA. DHS established partnerships with leading organizations across the country to drive awareness and change.
Other prominent individuals spoke to the importance of keeping students safe from online CSEA, including the COO of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the senior vice president and chief safeguarding officer at Scouting America.
“Educators are often the first responders when it comes to dealing with the real-world impact of the horror of online child exploitation and abuse,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, in the joint statement.
