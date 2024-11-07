DHS Gives K–12 Educators Tools to Protect Kids from Online Sexual Exploitation

The Department of Homeland Security released guidance to help K–12 educators protect children and teens from online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Tools include classroom materials and advice — in the form of training videos, coloring pages and word searches, worksheets, infographics, posters and take-home information for parents — on spotting and stopping CSEA.

DHS launched its Know2Protect CSEA awareness campaign in April, and August’s resource drop marks the first such release for educators.

“Our Know2Protect campaign is equipping teachers, school administrators, and others — the trusted and well-positioned adults in whom children often confide — to help their students identify and prevent this crime,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a joint statement.

