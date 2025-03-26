Navy Looks To Prove Zero Trust’s ROI to Newcomers

Escaping the Navy’s Reactive Budget Cycle
Particularly important is that the Navy quantifies a project’s ROI to justify its cost, then scales what’s working to the tactical edge, Fanelli said.
The Navy is further looking to industry for game-changing cyber capabilities that it can make a lean business case for and pilot. Otherwise, the Navy must wait for something bad to happen to justify adding new capabilities, and it needs to escape that reactive budget cycle.
“Some meet in the curve for OT impact, and where to take from in a ’25-’26 budget, is not something you should look to the government to figure out,” Fanelli said.
