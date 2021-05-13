Biden’s Executive Order on Cybersecurity Highlights Zero Trust, Software Security

On the evening of May 12, President Joe Biden signed a much anticipated executive order on cybersecurity, a signal that federal agencies need to rapidly ramp up their IT security efforts across a wide range of concerns.

The order comes in the wake of several headline-grabbing cyberattacks that have affected government agencies, including the so-called SolarWinds breach, which the Biden administration has attributed to Russian state-sponsored actors.

As part of the order, in direct response to that attack, IT providers entering into contracts with agencies must promptly report to agencies “when they discover a cyber incident involving a software product or service provided to such agencies or involving a support system for a software product or service provided to such agencies.”

“Incremental improvements will not give us the security we need; instead, the Federal Government needs to make bold changes and significant investments in order to defend the vital institutions that underpin the American way of life,” Biden says in the order.

“The Federal Government must bring to bear the full scope of its authorities and resources to protect and secure its computer systems, whether they are cloud-based, on-premises, or hybrid,” he says. “The scope of protection and security must include systems that process data (information technology (IT)) and those that run the vital machinery that ensures our safety (operational technology (OT)).”