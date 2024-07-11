GSA Kicks Off Login.gov Facial Recognition Pilot

GSA Looks to Live Validation Technology
A simultaneous, independent third-party IAL2-compliance assessment that’s being conducted by nonprofit service provider Kantara Initiative will be completed later this year, according to GSA.
Eventually, Davis says, agencies would be able to use either the new IAL2-compliant identity verification option; authentication-only capabilities, without identity verification; or the current Login.gov solution, which provides non-IAL2 identity verification.
Given the increased use of remote access, cloud environments and Software as a Service — coupled with the security advantages and ability to forgo using passwords — Geoff Cairns, a principal analyst at Forrester who specializes in security and risk, says he’s not surprised GSA is looking into the technology.
“It’s a unique combination,” Cairns says. “You've got convenience for the end user, in terms of how they access it, but it also provides an enhanced security mechanism for authentication that's resistant to phishing practices and the social engineering attacks that are plaguing basic multifactor authentication these days.”