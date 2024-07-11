GSA Kicks Off Login.gov Facial Recognition Pilot

The General Services Administration is currently testing the use of facial recognition technology to access Login.gov, the platform that allows the public to sign on to participating government agencies’ websites.

In the pilot, a handful of agencies are implementing a commercial solution that has been part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) initiative, says former GSA Acting Deputy Associate Administrator Rachel Davis.

GSA says the technology is consistent with the NIST’s Digital Identity Guidelines (Special Publication 800-63-3) and will allow it to securely achieve remote identity verification at Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2). This indicates that evidence confirms a particular person physically exists and that the user who is attempting to sign on to the platform is that person.

“Login.gov’s facial matching capability uses a privacy-preserving approach that compares ‘selfies’ exclusively with the user’s photo ID, and does not use the image for any other purpose,” Davis says. “The data involved is protected by ensuring it will never be used for any purpose unrelated to verifying the user’s identity by Login.gov or its vendors.”

