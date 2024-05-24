Q&A: The State Department’s Tech for Life Initiative Lets Workers Keep Devices Longer

With one of the most mobile civilian workforces in the federal government, the State Department reprovisions devices every time an employee transfers to a new post. The department’s 13,000 Foreign Service officers serve in 270 countries — including locations the department describes as “hardship posts” — and change duty stations every two or three years. To keep its employees online, State recently inaugurated its Tech for Life program, which ensures employees no longer have to leave their old devices behind and pick up new ones at the next location. State Department CIO Kelly Fletcher discussed the program with FedTech’s former managing editor, Elizabeth Neus.

FEDTECH: Describe the project and why it’s necessary.

FLETCHER: Tech for Life is a State Department initiative aligned with Secretary Antony Blinken’s modernization agenda. It’s focused on strengthening mobile IT service delivery to better meet our customers’ needs. Through this effort, the department allows workers to retain government-issued electronic devices as they move between posts or assignments. Previously, devices were associated with the post, not the employee. Employees would be issued new phones and laptops at each new duty station, turning them in prior to moving on to their next assignment, only to repeat the process at that station. This left staff disconnected from the department as they moved between assignments.

Tech for Life associates devices with the employee, not the post, and they remain with the employee for the entire three-year lifecycle of the device.

Click the banner below to begin modernizing your agency's digital experience.