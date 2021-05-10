Take These Steps to Build a Unified Next-Generation Firewall Strategy

Next, agencies should consolidate event logging, analytics and reporting. Using disparate solutions produces disconnected pools of security information, making it difficult for security analysts to identify trends and suspicious activity, and harder to respond quickly to critical alerts.
Deploying a single NGFW platform across an organization consolidates event logs and threat data analytics, allowing security professionals to provide a unified approach to incident response and event management.
A single-vendor solution deployed in a hybrid cloud architecture reduces complexity and improves productivity, which can lead to a more effective NGFW solution.
A Single Security Platform Simplifies Management
Agencies must also consider the advantages of having a single security platform. Most can’t afford to train their teams to effectively support multiple vendor platforms. Consolidating on a single NGFW platform across the agency reduces the need for vendor training and the amount of staff required to administer and manage the firewalls across the organization.
In addition, if an agency has two or three vendor firewalls, with different methods of configuring rules and updating firmware, the chance of mistakes occurring is higher than if there is only one solution, centrally administered and managed by an expert security team.
Finally, bundling on-premises and cloud NGFW needs into a unified vendor solution and contract negotiation can reduce the total cost of ownership. Consolidation allows an agency’s IT leaders to reduce both upfront and ongoing operational costs, and to get economy of scale on subscription and support contracts.
These direct savings alone may justify the cost of the initiative. Instead of having to deal with multiple brands of firewalls in your hybrid cloud environment, agencies can take cost and time savings, and consider implementing other network or security tools to protect the organization, such as web application firewalls and cloud access security brokers.
Agencies that need assistance with an NGFW solution can turn to vendors’ trained solution architects, who can help IT leaders develop a consolidated NGFW strategy that meets their agencies’ security and business requirements. They can also play a role in the installation, configuration and ongoing management of the new platform.
