Take These Steps to Build a Unified Next-Generation Firewall Strategy

Next-generation firewalls play a crucial role in protecting organizations against emerging threats. These advanced network security guardians scour inbound and outbound traffic on the network edge and in the data center for signs of intrusions and malicious activity.

Because NGFWs block potentially dangerous data before it reaches its destination, many agencies are considering the technology as an integral component in their cybersecurity programs.

At the same time, agencies are fine-tuning their cloud strategies. Whether they’re adopting an all-in, cloud-first strategy or selectively using cloud services as part of a hybrid offering, the reality is that sensitive data now resides in both on-premises data centers and those run by cloud partners.

Cybersecurity and networking teams must be able to defend that information from an attack wherever it resides, or attackers will seek out the weak points in an organization’s cybersecurity architecture.

Federal IT leaders should integrate their NGFW and cloud computing strategies to better protect organizational assets. The best way to do this is to consolidate on a single NGFW platform and use it across both cloud and ­on-premises network systems.

NGFW vendors offer virtual appliances and software subscription models that allow for easy cloud deployment, anticipating this approach.