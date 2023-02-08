Digital Driver’s Licenses Are Finding Their Way to State and Federal Agencies

There are an estimated 311 million smartphone users in the United States, doubling as video cameras, calculators, GPS guides, flashlights, e-readers and, soon, driver’s licenses.

In the near future, if a police officer pulls you over, you may not need to hand over a plastic ID card. Instead, you’ll share your information digitally with the officer, who will hopefully give you a warning and advise you to fix that broken taillight.

Digital driver’s licenses have been in development for a while. The Department of Homeland Security is working closely with the National Institute for Standards and Technology to arrive at a secure, scalable system.

The International Organization for Standardization has also done a great deal of work to nail down specifics. The working plan is ISO standard 18013-5, which outlines the data set, physical layout, machine-readable technology, access control and authentication.

There’s a lot to consider, says Ketan Mehta, an IT specialist with the National Institute of Standards and Technology. One standard will apply to an “in-person transfer of driver’s license data from one device to another,” he says. “There’s another standard for sending that information over the internet.” That framework will hopefully be settled this year.

Click the banner below to get Insider access to exclusive articles about federal IT trends.