Take These Steps to Plan for Ransomware Attacks

Stories about schools, hospitals and local government agencies being shut down by ransomware appear in the news seemingly every day. Until recently, the federal government hadn’t been a regular target.

But don’t think that a ransomware attack won’t happen to you or your agency, because it can and it will — if it hasn’t already. In February, the U.S. Marshals Service was hit with a ransomware infection that shut down critical systems, some of which were still offline months after the attack.

And in June, the CL0P ransomware group struck several civilian federal agencies in what Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly called an “opportunistic attack” that was not being used to extort agencies.

You must be prepared before an attack happens in order to minimize its damage and impact, or your agency might not be able to fully meet its mission for days, weeks or months to come.

Federal agencies including CISA, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the FBI suggest practices for federal agencies to follow to protect themselves from ransomware attacks.

These resources and guidance documents have been widely used by many organizations outside the federal space and refined based on public feedback. Take advantage of these lessons learned to protect your agency’s systems and data.

