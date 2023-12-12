Windows 11 Offers a New Cybersecurity Approach for Federal Agencies

Cybersecurity Changes Mean New Methods of Protection

In the early days of the PC, an IT professional could replace components on the motherboard and the OS would use them without flagging any changes. Today, the software and hardware are constantly validating each other. Windows 11 would recognize that something had changed because the original known part would no longer respond. As a result, Secure Boot would flag the issue.

“This adds to Windows’ security because you can no longer bypass the Windows layer and boot into a DOS prompt to make changes to the system,” Brown says. “If someone tries to insert malicious code into the computer, Secure Boot will alert you to an unexpected change and restore to a known state, blocking the change.”

Cybersecurity has changed radically since the advent of the PC, and Windows 11 is a response to the pervasive nature of cyberthreats today. The final version of Windows 10, 22H2, will reach the end of support on Oct. 14, 2025. While the OS will still function, there will be no more version updates unless the date is extended by Microsoft.

To ensure that federal IT systems are secure, agencies should consider migrating to Windows 11, Brown says. The new OS can provide them with many security benefits, but IT leaders must understand that migration to Windows 11 is a journey that requires preparation.

Windows 11 Includes Security Layers to Protect Sensitive Data

While OSs have become much more secure over the years thanks to firewalls, anti-virus software and malware scans, Brown says, nothing blocked the worst hole in the entire infrastructure: an end user clicking on a link to launch something he or she thought was benign. In fact, the “human element” was a factor in 74 percent of total breaches according to Verizon’s 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report. Windows 11 could change that.

“Windows is now constantly scanning every internet site that you visit, every document that you open, and running processes to make sure they are legitimate and safe to continue,” Brown says.

Windows 11 does this using a feature called Microsoft Defender SmartScreen, one of several new tools rolled out with the OS update. Here are security features of note that agencies should be aware of when considering a migration to Windows 11:

All of these security layers and more are in constant communication, prepared to isolate suspicious applications and lock down the system so malicious programs can’t take over and propagate onto other devices, Brown says. It’s all part of a zero-trust architecture.

“Even though your device might be managed, if you have certain things turned off, the system will no longer trust that device. If Microsoft Defender anti-virus isn’t running, it will say, ‘I no longer trust you. You cannot come in until that’s fixed.’ If you don’t have the latest Microsoft patches installed, it won’t trust you until Microsoft Intune finishes pushing the update to you,” Brown says, adding that Microsoft Azure cloud tools and Microsoft Intune work together with the OS to protect the IT ecosystem.

For more on the specific security features offered by Windows 11, Brown recommends that health IT leaders read Microsoft’s Windows 11 Security Book: Powerful Security by Design.