Download a Presidential Transition Cheat Sheet for Federal IT

President Joe Biden and his administration will undoubtedly implement a wide range of new policies across the federal government, and this will reorient agencies’ focus in many areas.

The people the Biden White House chooses for the roles of federal CIO, federal CISO and national cyber director will have their plates full, not just with responding to the cyberattack, but with helping the government move forward with supporting remote work as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

It’s a busy time in the realm of federal technology. Given that, FedTech has created a cheat sheet to help federal IT workers and the larger federal technology community stay on top of the changes that may be coming over the course of 2021. This guide covers the timing of expected personnel announcements, which policies might be tweaked and what career federal IT staff should be doing to help new CIOs as they assume their roles at agencies across the government.