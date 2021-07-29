How SASE Can Improve Security

The secure access service edge (SASE) approach to cybersecurity plays a crucial role in protecting today’s distributed information systems. This evolving security strategy recognizes that organizations now have users working from home, on the road and in other remote locations. Those same users are no longer just accessing information stored in safeguarded corporate data centers but are likely using a variety of cloud-based services to help meet their business objectives. In this environment, it’s no longer necessary or prudent to route all remote user traffic through a centralized data center.

SASE technology enables remote work and the use of cloud-based services by shifting the point of security policy enforcement away from the corporate network and applying it wherever users are located. End-user devices and other security tools understand and enforce the organization’s security policies consistently, regardless of the device’s physical location or network connectivity. This allows technology teams to sleep soundly, knowing that remote users are subject to the same security requirements as those who use devices on a corporate network.

SASE technology also simplifies branch-to-central and branch-to-branch network connectivity over highly sophisticated and comprehensive WAN technologies, along with enhanced cloud-delivered network security functions such as secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), data loss prevention (DLP), Firewall as a Service and zero-trust network access (ZTNA) to support the dynamic secure access needs of digital transformation.

