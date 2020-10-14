What Government Needs to Know About the SASE Framework

In 2019, Gartner proposed a new architecture that flipped the traditional stack, converging networking and security into something called the secure access service edge, or SASE (pronounced “sassy”) for short.

Digital transformation, a rise in remote work and ongoing cloud adoption were already forcing agencies to manage risk in new ways — and that was before the pandemic. The coronavirus, as we all know, forced an unprecedented mass shift to telework, which has accelerated those trends even more.

Today, government employees are accessing data and applications from more devices and geographies than ever before. From a security perspective, that means people are the new perimeter. As data and applications continue to leave the data center, there’s no need to route users through it for access. In order to keep this new perimeter secure, however, a cloud-native approach to both security and networking is crucial.

What Is the SASE Framework?

The technologies that make up a SASE architecture are not necessarily new. Instead, what’s new is their convergence, or level of connectivity. Simply bundling traditional networking and security stacks and putting them in the cloud is insufficient. It creates holes for attackers and can lead to straining resources and racking up extra costs. I’m reminded of regional security stacks of nonintegrated, multivendor, best-of-breed solutions of the past decade that cost a lot and delivered very little.

Software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN), zero trust, cloud access security brokers (CASBs) and Firewall as a Service are common core ingredients of a SASE suite. In a nutshell, SASE is a framework for these technologies to be rearchitected and redesigned in the cloud. Many organizations were already connecting straight to the cloud using SD-WAN technologies, which bypass centralized premises-based security gateways. But that shift cannot overlook crucial security defenses, which must be able to function wherever users are interacting with data.

SD-WAN solutions should seamlessly utilize cloud-based web security and CASB services to scan and monitor traffic across all locations. If a user accesses a cloud app and begins transferring sensitive information to a thumb drive, that must be detected and blocked. Without such capabilities, you cannot protect data in the cloud.

Meanwhile, zero trust means that no users are trusted by default. In fact, zero trust states that organizations need to proactively control all interactions between people, data and systems to control risks.

Users must be authenticated by identity, credential, and access management and identity and access management. But authentication can’t stop at the front door. User monitoring is also required to detect any anomalous actions that might signal either inadvertent risk or an actual breach, and then offer a dynamic, quick way to respond. Inspection and understanding of data policies is required in a SASE framework to properly apply policies.