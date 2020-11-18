Election Results Remained Secure Under Barrage of Disinformation, Altered Video

The spread of false information and the attempt to limit it did play a major role in the 2020 presidential election, but the type of disinformation and the way it was disseminated turned out to come from an unexpected source.

“The data … reflects a horror-movie trope: ‘The killer is inside the house,’” writes author Peter W. Singer, a strategist and senior fellow at the New America think tank, in an essay for Defense One. “In 2016, Russia drove U.S. media narratives … then shaped online discussion via thousands of bots and trolls. … But 2020 election-related misinformation was mostly a domestic affair.”

Social media companies and the U.S. intelligence community worked to cut down on the amount of misinformation that reached the public in the weeks before and the days after Nov. 3, with some success.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security, sponsored a robust “Rumor vs. Reality” page on its website, which continued to be active after Nov. 3.

In the days after the election, the agency also issued a blunt statement from its Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council executive committee and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council as claims of rigged elections began to increase on social media.

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history,” read the statement, signed by the 10 council members. “While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too.”