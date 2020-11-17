With the Increase in Phishing, Remote Workers Should Remain Alert

By all indications, the COVID-19 pandemic has also triggered an increase in phishing and other attacks on government and other U.S. networks. Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 5, the United States had more malicious files detected by cybersecurity tools than any other country, according to McAfee.

In April, less than a month after many American workers were sent home to work, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) issued an alert warning of an increase in phishing attacks, most connected to emails about COVID-19.

Although federal workers are regularly trained to recognize these sorts of attacks, it’s human nature to think that you’re an expert in something after a few training sessions. It’s also human nature to become complacent about keeping those skills sharp when the training is over.

Combine human nature with the rapid, unexpected and unsettling change in office environments for many federal workers, plus a deeply stressful and ­distracting situation in the rest of the world, and staying on top of cybersecurity efforts becomes even more critical.

Maintaining a cybersecurity-focused culture that includes all employees, not just the IT staff, is one step.

Agencies must help employees remember, even as they work in sweatpants and with cats on their keyboards, that they are still on the front line of the battle against hacks and intrusions — and that their work is as critical as that of the security experts.