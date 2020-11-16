Review: Protect Your Lifeblood with Symantec Data Loss Prevention

Even more than in the private sector, federal agencies’ data is both their lifeblood and their responsibility. Frequently, they are legally required to protect it from unauthorized disclosure or theft.

Keeping data safe is more complicated than ever, with information stored on hybrid platforms that exist both on-premises and in multiple clouds, as well as on employee endpoints and BYOD devices.

Symantec created its Data Loss Prevention solution with all that in mind. It’s a unified management platform that can be controlled from a single location, no matter how complex the infrastructure it’s guarding. It’s installed as a series of content detection servers combined with lightweight agents connected to endpoints.

For this review, the platform was examined as a whole package, with most optional modules installed. But agencies can pick and choose only the components that they prefer or need.

Mastering the main management console is easy for anyone with a good understanding of data. From the console, I was able to configure and deploy agents across operating systems and platforms after only a few hours of self-guided training.