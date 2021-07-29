Q&A: Former Federal CIO Theresa Payton Outlines Ideas to Battle Ransomware

FEDTECH: Is it possible to tell how much impact the SolarWinds hack has had on agencies?

Payton: In a supply chain event where a code base was compromised and installed, and then stealth access was allowed for months because of that, you don’t ever really, truly have a handle on what you’re dealing with. The only way to ensure ongoing trust is that you can’t trust what you had. That’s the challenge with something of this magnitude. I don’t think we’ll ever fully know the extent of the damages.

FEDTECH: Did the environment of the past year, with people working at home and endpoints scattered outside offices, make everything more vulnerable?

Payton: While SolarWinds began before the pandemic, when I’m advising companies and government organizations now, I say, “Look, if you had a roadmap to do replacements, this could be a really good time to not convert, but to move over and retire.” Take this opportunity to do some cleanup, and then think about what the ongoing playbook should be to avoid the next SolarWinds.

But you don’t want to be so focused on that incident that you miss the point, which is that software code was compromised. This could just as easily have been open source that was implemented into a commercially available product. Open-source development is incredibly popular, but with it comes risks to the supply chain.

FEDTECH: What cybersecurity issue worries you the most?

​​​​​​​Payton: ​​​​​​​I am very, very concerned right now because I am dealing with many cyber incidents that involve ransomware. We have a reputation for helping companies get back online without having to pay. But the insurance companies are starting to say, “We’ve done the numbers, and it’s cheaper for us to pay the ransomware to the syndicate than it is to pay for your restoration.” So I don’t see this problem getting better anytime soon because we’re paying ransom.

The only way to beat these ransomware syndicates at their own game is to have the best and brightest building the master key to unlock the doors so we don’t have to pay. I would like to see that be a major part of critical infrastructure buildout. We just have to put the focus and the resources on it.

