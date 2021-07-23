Agencies Must Prioritize Planning for a Cyberattack Before It Happens

Cybersecurity concerns often spring from global drivers — a hostile nation-state wants U.S. military intelligence, an overseas competitor is looking for trade secrets, a criminal group with political ties wants to sow chaos on the internet.

But of late, the security issues seem to have become more personal. Ask any of the East Coast residents who sat in gas lines with their tanks on empty after a ransomware attack affected gasoline supplies, or the residents and tourists who had travel interrupted after malware cut down a ferry company’s ability to take reservations.

The frequency is also bringing it closer to home as well — hackers attacked meat processors, schools, water treatment plants and public transit systems in the first few months of this year. But it’s happening so often that citizens find it difficult to keep up.

Cybersecurity expert and former Federal CIO Theresa Payton says, “When the announcement came out that the Facebook data that had been stolen was now available and searchable, and people just said, ‘Yeah, OK,’ I was very surprised at the lack of response. “Everybody’s overwhelmed with life, and this is just one more thing.”