Agencies Must Prioritize Planning for a Cyberattack Before It Happens

Cybersecurity Vigilance Is Key For Federal Agencies
But cybersecurity isn’t something that can be shrugged away as simply “one more thing,” especially on the governmental level. The White House confirmed in February, for example, that nine agencies had been compromised in the massive SolarWinds attack via legitimate updates, which was attributed to Russian foreign intelligence. And in March, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ordered all federal enterprises to update onsite Microsoft Exchange products because of an attack via falsified Microsoft 365 authentication credentials.
Federal officials are still trying to determine the impact of both attacks, and this week the White House attributed the Exchange hack to malicious actors tied to the Chinese government. They are reminders that preparation and vigilance are key when it comes to attempting to prevent cyberattacks.
Close cooperation and communication among agencies, customers and vendors are primary remediation and prevention goals as malicious actors take advantage of the chaos that began in 2020.
Agencies Should Ask CISA for IT Security Help
In fact, the Biden administration’s executive order on improving the nation’s cybersecurity specifically asks for this kind of cooperation, calling for standardized cybersecurity requirements for unclassified systems; improved communication between agencies and cloud service providers; and new guidance for vendors on testing product source code.