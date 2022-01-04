4 Tips That Will Help You Prepare for Unified Endpoint Management

1. Move to a Modern Operating System

The first step to prepare for UEM is to upgrade all devices to the most recent operating system available. This allows IT staff to push out applications centrally. Without this capability, an IT department must touch every device running in its environment to manage them.

2. Embrace Cloud Identity and Access Management

Many agencies, especially those that haven’t made significant strides with cloud software, still use on-premises Active Directory. On-premises identity and access management tools don’t authenticate well against cloud services and aren’t a great fit for UEM solutions. Embracing cloud IAM tools can make directories more dynamic and give users a simpler way to request access to cloud-based resources.

DIVE DEEPER: Follow these best practices to protect data via a zero-trust architecture.

3. Adopt CASBs to Help with Device Security

Some organizations cite security as a factor that prevents them from moving to a UEM model, often because they approach security without embracing next-generation solutions. Agencies should consider a cloud access security broker. A CASB works hand in hand with a UEM solution as the UEM tool validates users’ identities and pulls applications from the cloud.

4. Use Automated Device Enrollment to Streamline Provisioning

By embracing automated, zero-touch device enrollment programs, such as the Apple Device Enrollment Program or Windows Autopilot, agencies can skip individually provisioning devices. Automated device enrollment delivers devices ready to connect instantly to UEM tools.