Jan 25 2022

Security

4 Tips That Will Help You Prepare for Unified Endpoint Management

UEM tools simplify and streamline device upkeep — for agencies that are prepared for the job.
Mike Elrod
by

Mike Elrod is a CDW principal field solution architect.

Most IT leaders see that unified endpoint management can streamline management across different device types and enable push-based and instant delivery of policies and updates. UEM can lead to time savings that accelerate gains in other parts of the agency.

However, many IT leaders say they’re simply not ready to implement UEM ­— and they’re right. While UEM is clearly the future of device management and has significant benefits to offer today, organizations must take certain steps within their existing IT environments to make the most of the model. Here are four things agencies should do to get ready for UEM.

1. Move to a Modern Operating System

The first step to prepare for UEM is to upgrade all devices to the most recent operating system available. This allows IT staff to push out applications centrally. Without this capability, an IT department must touch every device running in its environment to manage them.

2. Embrace Cloud Identity and Access Management

Many agencies, especially those that haven’t made significant strides with cloud software, still use on-premises Active Directory. On-premises identity and access management tools don’t authenticate well against cloud services and aren’t a great fit for UEM solutions. Embracing cloud IAM tools can make directories more dynamic and give users a simpler way to request access to cloud-based resources.

3. Adopt CASBs to Help with Device Security 

Some organizations cite security as a factor that prevents them from moving to a UEM model, often because they approach security without embracing next-generation solutions. Agencies should consider a cloud access security broker. A CASB works hand in hand with a UEM solution as the UEM tool validates users’ identities and pulls applications from the cloud.

4. Use Automated Device Enrollment to Streamline Provisioning 

By embracing automated, zero-touch device enrollment programs, such as the Apple Device Enrollment Program or Windows Autopilot, agencies can skip individually provisioning devices. Automated device enrollment delivers devices ready to connect instantly to UEM tools.

