CISA Considers Plan to Enhance Security for Federal Civilian Email Systems

With many federal employees continuing to work remotely, phishing attacks remain a key cybersecurity threat. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency wants to boost its ability to secure federal email systems from phishing and other cyberattacks.

Late last year, CISA, via the General Services Administration, issued a request for information on how it can better protect federal civilian .gov domains from cybersecurity threats. As part of that, CISA says it is exploring a protective email service, or PES, to protect federal email traffic and to conduct threat hunting and incident response. The PES would cover about 100 agencies and roughly 4 million users.

In 2017, DHS required agencies to adopt an email protection protocol called Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance. An industry standard, DMARC is an email authentication policy and reporting protocol that’s designed to prevent email spoofing — when malicious actors make it appear that an email is coming from someone else — which is the foundation of phishing.

In early 2018, DHS officials said they were encouraged by the adoption of DMARC in the federal government. According to a 2021 report, 78 percent of all federal domains had published a DMARC record, and 74 percent of those had an enforcement policy to protect them from spoofing.

Recently, as Nextgov reports, “Congress has been trying to boost funding for CISA to exercise new powers that allow it to scour the entire civilian federal government for threats under the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.”

