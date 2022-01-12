CISA Considers Plan to Enhance Security for Federal Civilian Email Systems

CISA Wants a More Robust Email Security Approach
CISA outlined its vision for what the PES should look like. It should be cloud-based “and accessible to authorized entities via a management console and application program interfaces,” according to the RFI.
The goal of the system would be to normalize and provide baseline security and visibility for federal civilian agencies’ email and to protect those systems from malicious email content.
Additionally, CISA wants PES to “detect and prevent the federal enterprise email from being used as a vector for malicious threat actors against itself and non-federal entities.”
PES should “provide appropriate visibility into agency email traffic to enable CISA Global Operators to conduct cyber hunt and incident response.” The system should also leverage CISA and other agencies’ data holdings “in cyber hunt, prevention, mitigation and incident response activities.”
The system should provide CISA with forensic reports about email security, according to the RFI, including reports on daily, weekly or monthly threat trends. CISA also wants the ability to generate reports on trends specific to threat campaigns or departments or agencies, and the ability to identify threats based on behavioral intelligence. PES would also need to provide threat intelligence and information on specific malicious threat campaigns.
According to the RFI, CISA will have some level of authority over agency email networks. “Agency email service operators and administrators will continue to perform their operational mission,” the RFI states. “They will have access to their agency PES data and additional policy settings but will not be able to override CISA globally provisioned policies.”
EXPLORE: Create a zero-trust environment among users and on your network.