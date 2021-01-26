Cybersecurity Automation for the Federal Government

Cybersecurity has always been a major concern across the federal government, but the issue has been supercharged in the past month in the wake of the disclosure a suspected Russia-based cyberattack that has compromised agencies and the private sector. More details about the attack continue to emerge, and there likely will not be easy fixes.

Alejandro Mayorkas, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, said at his Senate confirmation hearing that he would review DHS’ Einstein and Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation programs to determine whether they “are appropriately designed and appropriately and effectively executed” to stop similar attacks, according to FCW. “And if not, what other defenses need we develop in the federal government to best protect our very valuable equities and resources?” he added in response to a question from Sen. Maggie Hassan during the hearing.

One avenue that the federal government has been exploring in recent years is cybersecurity automation, which may get a push in the Biden administration in the wake of the attack.

Automating cybersecurity controls can help agency IT security teams handle a high volume of alerts. Additionally, cybersecurity automation can help cybersecurity analysts speed up investigations and remediation.

Is Cybersecurity Automation a Reality?

Cybersecurity automation is not new, but many agencies are still experimenting with it. However, its benefits are clear.

“Security automation and orchestration provide these teams with a fighting chance to work their way through an almost insurmountable volume of work to detect, eradicate and recover from cybersecurity incidents,” writes Jeff Falcon, CDW cybersecurity practice lead, in a CDW blog post.

A move to embrace cybersecurity automation could save agencies time and money and allow cybersecurity analysts to focus on actually analyzing data and coming up with new security strategies as opposed to looking through log reports, for example.

“We’ve got to get away from the mindset of ‘you can account for every alert.’ You’ve got to embrace orchestration and [security orchestration, automation, and response] technologies — artificial intelligence, machine learning. You have to embrace this,” Mike Witt, associate CIO for cybersecurity and privacy at NASA, says in a webinar recorded in August 2020, according to GCN. “You have to take advantage of playbooks and push your teams to basically do a lot of these automated responses so that you can focus your limited analyst power … on some of the more interesting things.”

Rishi Bhargava, a vice president of product strategy at Palo Alto Networks, agrees with Witt. “Automation can play a critical role in aiding security teams with a deluge of security alerts, speeding up their investigations and handling the manual busywork that comes with triaging incidents,” he says. “This helps to effectively reduce the mean time to respond for alerts.” The MTTR measures the average time it takes to control and remediate a threat.