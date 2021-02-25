How Agencies Can Secure Data from Shared Documents After Users Leave

A decade ago, agencies struggled to build collaborative workplaces because the technology to facilitate teamwork simply didn’t exist. The advent of modern office productivity suites changed that picture entirely.

With tools such as Google Workspace, Microsoft OneDrive and Box, agency teams could quickly and easily work together on a shared ­document without the version control problems that occurred with file servers and email threads back in the day.

Eventually, however, these tools ­presented a new problem: Specifically, what happens when a user leaves the agency? In the days of shared servers, for instance, files remained on the server even after the departure of the employee who created them. Agency IT staff must understand how collaboration services behave ­following the deletion of an employee’s account, and plan now to preserve important data if an employee departs.

It’s better to understand the consequences of deleting data in advance than to be surprised when critical information disappears later.