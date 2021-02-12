To Move Forward, Federal IT Infrastructure Needs Resiliency

As with other great crises throughout history, the COVID-19 pandemic itself did not break the global economy, healthcare or emergency response capabilities. Instead, it revealed systems that were already broken. Tightly integrated global supply chains failed as the pandemic forced factory closures and transportation disturbances. Many basic systems at the core of government, such as voting and public benefits platforms, ­struggled, damaging public trust in institutions.

Virtually every democratic ­government that has provided an effective response to the pandemic uses ­world-class digital s­ystems for channeling information, resources and people to meet critical needs.

Societies that want to build back better — to quote the Biden ­transition motto — will need to make smarter use of ­digital technology.