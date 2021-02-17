Review: Communicate Clearly with the Jabra Evolve 65 UC Stereo Headset

Government agencies must keep running during times of disaster or other emergencies, even when workers can’t get to or enter their offices.

Sending employees to work from home — including those tasked with funding, procurement, maintaining public safety and even providing virtual ­care — keeps them safe while still ­supporting critical operational continuity.

The Jabra Evolve 65 UC Stereo ­headset can help with the transition.

Designed for ease of use and ­integration into many top collaboration platforms (among them, Cisco Jabber, Microsoft Teams and Skype), the device transforms almost any environment into a suitable place to ­conduct business.

It can even ­connect with two devices at once, such as a ­laptop via a USB ­dongle (included with the headset) and a ­smartphone using Bluetooth.

Headset Maintains High-Quality Audio for Users

Phone calls made via the Jabra headset ­during recent tests came through loud and clear thanks to wideband speakers optimized for voice communications. The microphone sits on a boom in front of the user’s mouth and perfectly ­captured all conversations, according to listeners on the other end of calls.

And because situational background noises are common in a work-from-home world, the microphone’s ­noise-canceling technology helps ensure that the focus stays on the ­conversation at hand.

Users needn’t be ­tethered to a fixed workspace, however. A Bluetooth ­connection allows headset wearers to move up to 100 feet from a paired computer or smartphone (or both devices, if using the dual connectivity feature). Promote Efficient Conversation Long days at work don’t pose a problem either. Even with nearly constant use, talk time lasts up to 14 hours. The device can be charged with a USB cable or hung on an optional charging stand. A fully drained headset can recharge in about two hours.

At under four ounces, the Jabra headset doesn’t feel heavy, and its ear pads supply a comfortable cushion. Even after several hours of use, wearing the Jabra headset still felt good.

Keeping federal agency staff safe and working during times of disruption or other emergencies is important, and the Jabra Evolve 65 UC Stereo headset can support that effort — both now and in the future as flexible remote ­workflows become the new normal. The Jabra Evolve 65 UC Stereo ­headset delivers high-quality audio and easy connectivity — a benefit for remote teams.