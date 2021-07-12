The Future of Data Encryption: What You Need to Know Now

The federal government has always needed to prevent classified information from being disclosed. But as cyberattacks become more sophisticated and prevalent, the stakes are only getting higher.

One way that organizations can protect data is through encryption, which applies algorithms to scramble data so that it’s readable only by someone who holds the key to decrypt it.

Given enough computing power, however, a sophisticated adversary could crack an encryption code. So, encryption involves a kind of arms race. As processors become more powerful — following Moore’s law, roughly doubling in transistor density about every two years — adversaries have a greater chance of breaking encryption keys. To stay ahead, the high-tech industry works to develop ever more advanced encryption algorithms and increase encryption key sizes.

Classified government information typically needs to remain classified for 25 years. As a result, when the government encrypts data, it needs to be certain the encryption will remain viable for decades. Otherwise, an adversary could steal the encrypted data simply by waiting for computing power to catch up, and then cracking the code.

But the encryption arms race is about to become much more challenging. That’s because quantum computing will soon make processors vastly more powerful. That eventuality will require significant advances in encryption.

Expect Double Exponential Growth via Quantum Computing

Classical computing uses electrical signals to encode data in bits. Each bit can have a value of 0 or 1. Quantum computing can use other physical systems, such as electrons and protons, to encode data in qubits. A qubit can have a state of 0, 1 or some combination of those digits. Because the quantum state of a qubit can be almost infinite, a qubit can encode exponentially more data than a bit.

Classical computing performance has experienced exponential growth, increasing by powers of 2 (2, 4, 8, 16, etc.). Quantum computing is expected to involve double exponential growth, increasing by powers of powers of 2 (4, 16, 256, 65,536, etc.). You can see how quickly the performance of quantum computers will leap ahead.

What’s more, quantum computers are ideally suited to the integer factorization needed to crack today’s asymmetric encryption algorithms. Common public key cryptosystems such as RSA could become trivially easy to break.

Usable, fault-tolerant quantum computers are still several years off, but you can be sure nation-states are developing them, and if they don’t have the capability today, they soon will. If we want to protect today’s sensitive information for the next 25 years, we need to act now to make encryption safe from quantum computing. That means we need new approaches to encrypting data.