Intelligence Community Looks Forward to Making Multicloud Model Work

In the fall of 2020, as had long been expected, the U.S. intelligence community awarded a new, multibillion-dollar cloud contract not to one cloud service provider, but many. In November, the CIA, on behalf of itself and the IC’s 16 other agencies, awarded the cloud services portion of the Commercial Cloud Enterprise (C2E) contract to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, IBM and Oracle.

Now comes the hard part: getting traditional competitors to work together for the good of the country’s intelligence agencies. Michael Waschull, the acting CIO of the intelligence community, says that he is committed to getting them to do so but acknowledges it will be a heavy lift.

The CIA was one of the government’s early pioneers in large-scale cloud deployment and has been working since 2013 with Amazon Web Services on its Commercial Cloud Services (C2S) contract. C2E is the follow-up contract to C2S. The cloud companies will compete for task orders at various levels of classification, up to the top-secret level, for Software as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service and Platform as a Service offerings, as well as for other professional services.

Waschull tells FedScoop, “the idea of five different world-class cloud providers, bringing their capabilities, their knowledge, skills, and their capacity to bear on our problems and allowing the components within the IC to pick and choose so we can tailor and devise a best-fit molecule of capabilities, that shows great promise.”

However, he adds, that’s “if and only if I can overcome the one big obstacle that stands in our way: How do we incentivize collaboration, cooperation, communication, and mutual support between and among what are frankly these five competitors.”

The intelligence community is seeing tremendous volumes of data coming from satellites, being generated locally by artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, and being exchanged among intelligence agencies. “But these building blocks really lend themselves to be able to come up with those creative solutions that will enable us to manage the volume and velocity of the information that we’ve got to move around,” Waschull says.