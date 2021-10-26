Smarter Malware Creates the Need for Stronger Detection

The attackers keep on coming — and malware is their favorite way to get a foothold in agency networks. As their offensive playbook has evolved over the past 20 years, IT’s defensive tools have also evolved to keep up.

First-generation anti-malware — signature-based anti-virus — hit a wall more than a decade ago when malware authors figured out how to evade matching technology. Second-generation anti-malware added in sandbox technology, an approach designed to force malware to detonate in a controlled environment.

Sandboxes have their own limits, however, as analysis of the 2020 SolarWinds attack showed; to evade detection, the malware in that incident specifically checked to see if it was running in a sandbox.

This brings us to a new generation of anti-malware tools. Not everyone uses the same terminology, but from the technology point of view, this next generation of anti-malware has two defining characteristics: advanced malware detection and avoidance technologies on the endpoint, and management instrumentation that actively responds to remediate malware.

The action item for federal IT managers is to continuously evaluate their agency’s server and end-user (desktop, laptop and mobile device) anti-malware strategy and product mix. The goal is to ensure that end users and critical systems are getting the advantages of these new protection technologies for a constantly evolving threat environment.

This evaluation should focus on two main areas where anti-malware tools are changing rapidly: endpoint strategies and management strategies.

