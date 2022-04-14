Q&A: USDA CIO Gary Washington Traces the Agency’s Telework History

After Congress passed the Telework Enhancement Act of 2010, the U.S. Department of Agriculture under Secretary Tom Vilsack became a telework pioneer, offering employees as many as four work-from-home days a week. After the Obama appointee stepped down for a new administration after eight years, however, USDA telework practices changed: The agency sharply limited the amount of time employees could work away from the office.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic began — and after Vilsack returned in 2021 for a second round as USDA secretary — telework became the norm once more. Vilsack was even sworn in from his home in Iowa. As the agency begins to bring people back to the office, USDA CIO Gary Washington tells FedTech how telework has worked for the agency — both before and after the pandemic.

FEDTECH: What inspired USDA to expand telework in the first place?

Washington: During President Obama’s administration, USDA established a telework policy in which employees could telework up to four days a week. Flexible workplace policies help to attract and retain employees who are more productive and engaged. They’re happier because they can balance work and family life. And it’s good for business, for our economy and for the future.

FEDTECH: What technology did you need to implement?

Washington: The two platforms we invested in were improved network capabilities such as VPN and the use of collaboration software, so we could continue to communicate with each other while meeting our mission. While both of these capabilities were in place, when the pandemic started, we found out quickly that due to the large number of personnel now working remotely, we needed to broaden the department-wide use of collaboration software as well as make upgrades to the VPN.

FEDTECH: What issues did you encounter at first?

Washington: We have certainly relied upon the use of laptops longer than expected, but we’ve been fortunate to have quality devices. While many USDA personnel were ready to telework, there was still a large increase in laptop distributions to meet the need and enable all personnel to work. Many individuals’ bandwidth was our second challenge, but our staff and our vendors responded very quickly and made the necessary adjustments to accommodate our needs.

