White House Wants to See Improvements in Citizen Satisfaction

The PMA includes information on the administration’s plans to strengthen and empower the federal workforce and better manage the business of government. One key focus of the citizen satisfaction portion is on developing shared products, services and standards that provide more customer-friendly experiences across high-impact service providers.



In a December executive order, Biden said the paperwork burden imposed on the public by executive departments and agencies in recent years has represented more than 9 billion hours annually.



“Every interaction between the federal government and the public, whether it involves renewing a passport or calling for a status update on a farm loan application, should be seen as an opportunity for the government to save an individual’s time … and to deliver the level of service that the public expects and deserves,” the executive order states.



“We must use technology to modernize government and implement services that are simple to use, accessible, equitable, protective, transparent and responsive for all people of the United States.”



Government Visions Depend on New Technology

In a blog post accompanying the executive order, Federal CIO Clare Martorana and U.S. Digital Service Administrator Mina Hsiang write that technology “is the connective tissue and a key ingredient in making this vision a reality.”



Their goals include modernizing governmentwide enterprise cyber technology and IT to bolster cybersecurity; securely connecting systems across agencies to work faster and more smoothly; and delivering a more modern, secure customer experience by updating design and technology.



The blog does not detail the technology that will be used to make this happen, but the writers note, “When we demonstrate that we can deliver modern services to our citizens, we will build greater trust in government’s capacity to deliver results.”



The PMA maintains that the federal government will collaborate across agencies to emphasize shared data, secure systems and seamless interactions on the back end, improving customers’ experiences on the front end.



“Where we are sharing data among agencies, we will do so responsibly, in consultation with civil rights groups and other stakeholders, securely and in a manner that protects privacy,” it states.



“We also will integrate customer experience measures and indicators of responsible data sharing into the government’s accountability and performance system to regularly track progress.”