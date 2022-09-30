Protecting Government Data Means Closing the ‘Availability Gap’

“Our data’s been compromised.”

Those are words no agency team member wants to hear. And, most likely, agencies will experience significant downtime in the process of recovering data, according to the Veeam 2022 Data Protection Trends Report .

The report found that after an incident affects operations, 90 percent of enterprises experience a gap between how quickly they need that data to return to productivity and how fast they can actually recover it.

Gil Vega, CISO of Veeam, says this “availability gap” exists in both business and government enterprises. His career — which has taken him through the private sector as well as to federal agencies such as the Department of Defense — has given him an informed perspective about the data recovery needs of government entities.

Several trends are emerging that agencies should keep in mind when it comes to restoring data as fully and quickly as possible.

