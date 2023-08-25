What Can You Expect at DAFITC 2023?

The Main Focus: Cybersecurity, Workforce, Cloud Environments
The government speakers include new Air Force CIO Venice Goodwine, DOD Principal Deputy CIO Leslie Beavers, Department of the Air Force Principal Cyber Advisor Wanda Jones-Heath and Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency.
This year’s theme is “Digitally Transforming the Air & Space Force: Investing for Tomorrow’s Fight,” and the conference will look at how emerging cyber technologies and Big Data are changing the military’s landscape.
MORE FROM FEDTECH: How the DOD is improving battlefield situational awareness and resilience.
Breakout sessions will cover cybersecurity, space-focused communications, workforce needs of the future, and the role of Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management and the Joint All-Domain Command and Control strategy in modern warfare.
“We live in an increasingly digital environment, which demands that the Department of the Air Force invest in and provide the tools that airmen and guardians need to compete and win in tomorrow’s fight,” Van Loon says.
Join FedTech as we provide written coverage of DAFITC 2023. Bookmark this page and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @FedTechMagazine.