What Can You Expect at DAFITC 2023?

The Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Education & Training Event will focus on digital transformation.
Elizabeth Neus
Digital transformation will be on the minds of the airmen, guardians and contractors attending this year’s Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Education & Training Event.

The three-day conference, which begins Monday in Montgomery, Ala., drew more than 4,000 people in 2022, its first in-person gathering in two years. Organizers expect a similar attendance this year.

“We’re excited to build on the success of last year’s event, with more outstanding distinguished keynotes from both government and industry for DAFITC,” says Lt. Col. Nathan Van Loon, an event co-chair.

One of the Department of Defense’s largest IT-related events, DAFITC will feature speakers from the top echelons of the Air Force, Space Force and DOD, as well as from the private sector.

The Main Focus: Cybersecurity, Workforce, Cloud Environments

The government speakers include new Air Force CIO Venice Goodwine, DOD Principal Deputy CIO Leslie Beavers, Department of the Air Force Principal Cyber Advisor Wanda Jones-Heath and Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency.

This year’s theme is “Digitally Transforming the Air & Space Force: Investing for Tomorrow’s Fight,” and the conference will look at how emerging cyber technologies and Big Data are changing the military’s landscape.

MORE FROM FEDTECH: How the DOD is improving battlefield situational awareness and resilience.

Breakout sessions will cover cybersecurity, space-focused communications, workforce needs of the future, and the role of Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management and the Joint All-Domain Command and Control strategy in modern warfare.

“We live in an increasingly digital environment, which demands that the Department of the Air Force invest in and provide the tools that airmen and guardians need to compete and win in tomorrow’s fight,” Van Loon says.

