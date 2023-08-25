What Can You Expect at DAFITC 2023?

Digital transformation will be on the minds of the airmen, guardians and contractors attending this year’s Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Education & Training Event.

The three-day conference, which begins Monday in Montgomery, Ala., drew more than 4,000 people in 2022, its first in-person gathering in two years. Organizers expect a similar attendance this year.

“We’re excited to build on the success of last year’s event, with more outstanding distinguished keynotes from both government and industry for DAFITC,” says Lt. Col. Nathan Van Loon, an event co-chair.

One of the Department of Defense’s largest IT-related events, DAFITC will feature speakers from the top echelons of the Air Force, Space Force and DOD, as well as from the private sector.

