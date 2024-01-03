Maximize Device ROI Through Lifecycle Management

Monitor Device Capacity

Tracking how much capacity is used on devices over time can help agencies better shepherd their resources. Through device monitoring, IT leaders might discover that certain users can get by without premium devices, allowing the organization to choose less expensive alternatives. Or, they might find that some users are pushing their devices to the limit and need an upgrade to stay productive.

Minimize Downtime

The goal of any device maintenance program should be to minimize device downtime and get users back up and running as quickly as possible. This requires a strategy for how many backup devices and spare parts to keep on hand. Some organizations strive to be able to replace up to 25 percent of their device fleet all at once, if needed. Other organizations may lack the resources for this level of readiness, but it’s important for IT leaders to think through ways to prevent downtime in a cost-effective manner.

Develop a Retirement Strategy

When new devices roll out, their retirement is the last thing on people’s minds. However, agencies should have a retirement strategy for devices even before they are deployed. Without a plan in place (and someone assigned to execute it), agencies often delay retirement decisions. This can mean the difference between letting devices molder in storage or reselling them for a extra bump in ROI.