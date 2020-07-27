Oct 28 2020
Management
ReImagine Nation ELC 2020: A Conversation with Deputy Federal CIO Maria Roat
The federal government had to rapidly scale up its telework capabilities during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Agencies also had to make sure they continued to deliver citizen services. Seven months into the pandemic, where do things stand with government technology and where are they headed? We spoke virtually with Deputy Federal CIO Maria Roat during the ACT-IAC ReImagine Nation ELC 2020 conference about the state of IT modernization.
Participants
Maria Roat, Deputy Federal CIO
Video Highlights
- Agencies ranging from the Department of Veterans Affairs to the Department of Health and Human Services quickly stood up telework capabilities and ensured government services were maintained during the pandemic.
- Government IT modernization needs to be looked at and funded in a long-term way.
- There are opportunities for agencies to consolidate common services such as collaboration tools and data sharing.