Oct 23 2020

Management

ReImagine Nation ELC 2020: For Government IT, Innovation Is at the Forefront

Hear from top government IT officials and others at the season’s major technology conference, now virtual.
Elizabeth Neus
by

Elizabeth Neus is the managing editor of FedTech. Before joining FedTech, Elizabeth was a reporter for Gannett, covering health care policy and medicine. As a Gannett editor, she worked on publications and magazines focusing on everything from defense to agriculture to travel to shopping. The Washington Nationals are her team; 80s Brit pop is her sound.

Innovation is a key issue for the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), and that expertise was needed when planning for this year’s annual Imagine Nation conference.

Now virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-day conference — which begins Oct. 26 — even has a new name: ReImagine Nation ELC 2020.

While the setting may be different, the purpose of the event remains the same, giving top federal officials and private sector experts an avenue to discuss the newest and most cutting-edge uses of technology in government.

“The move to virtual conferences will provide crucial opportunities for our government and industry members to continue to collaborate,” says David Wennergren, ACT-IAC’s CEO.

The 2020 theme, “Mission Resiliency: Technology, Culture and Agility,” covers four subthemes: cybersecurity, emerging technologies, mission modernization and the lab-to-market journey.

Sessions will also cover the impact of the year’s events on government services, including how to more efficiently make electronic payments to citizens; the pandemic’s effect on supply chain, hiring and workplace practices; and how to improve customer service in an online environment.

 

ELC ELC

Hear About AI, 5G and Federal Data Strategy

When it comes to emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and 5G will get special attention at ReImagine Nation ELC, with updates on what’s next in government use of AI and a look at the 5G strategies of various agencies.

Speakers include Deputy Federal CIO Maria Roat, currently the government’s highest-ranking IT specialist; former NASA CIO Renee Wynn; and former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, now executive chairman of his own risk management and security company.

Attendees will also hear updates on the 2020 U.S. Census, which just completed its decennial count; on the new Federal Data Strategy, featuring a panel of chief data officers from Cabinet-level agencies; and on how the novel coronavirus sped up changes in federal healthcare practices.

During the conference, follow us on Twitter @FedTechMagazine and contribute to the social media conversation and see what others are talking about by using the hashtag #ImagineNationELC.

FedTech staff will cover the conference through video, articles and social media, delivering insights, information and best practices from top federal experts.

