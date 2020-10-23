ReImagine Nation ELC 2020: For Government IT, Innovation Is at the Forefront

Hear About AI, 5G and Federal Data Strategy
When it comes to emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and 5G will get special attention at ReImagine Nation ELC, with updates on what’s next in government use of AI and a look at the 5G strategies of various agencies.
Speakers include Deputy Federal CIO Maria Roat, currently the government’s highest-ranking IT specialist; former NASA CIO Renee Wynn; and former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, now executive chairman of his own risk management and security company.
Attendees will also hear updates on the 2020 U.S. Census, which just completed its decennial count; on the new Federal Data Strategy, featuring a panel of chief data officers from Cabinet-level agencies; and on how the novel coronavirus sped up changes in federal healthcare practices.
