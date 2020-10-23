ReImagine Nation ELC 2020: For Government IT, Innovation Is at the Forefront

Innovation is a key issue for the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), and that expertise was needed when planning for this year’s annual Imagine Nation conference.

Now virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-day conference — which begins Oct. 26 — even has a new name: ReImagine Nation ELC 2020.

While the setting may be different, the purpose of the event remains the same, giving top federal officials and private sector experts an avenue to discuss the newest and most cutting-edge uses of technology in government.

“The move to virtual conferences will provide crucial opportunities for our government and industry members to continue to collaborate,” says David Wennergren, ACT-IAC’s CEO.

The 2020 theme, “Mission Resiliency: Technology, Culture and Agility,” covers four subthemes: cybersecurity, emerging technologies, mission modernization and the lab-to-market journey.

Sessions will also cover the impact of the year’s events on government services, including how to more efficiently make electronic payments to citizens; the pandemic’s effect on supply chain, hiring and workplace practices; and how to improve customer service in an online environment.